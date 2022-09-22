Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 20.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.6 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.43. 7,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.91. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $93.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

