Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 6,834 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,526 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,931 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.3 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.