Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 90,500 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 3.52% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 433,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,411,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 327,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

EFAX stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $61.10 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

