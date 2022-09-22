Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 4,400 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Globe Life comprises about 1.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Globe Life worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,073,000 after buying an additional 71,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,707,000 after buying an additional 119,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,475,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock worth $6,924,008. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,690. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

