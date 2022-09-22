Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,427,000. Crown comprises 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Crown Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CCK stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.