Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.58.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Lennar Stock Down 1.2 %

LEN stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,616,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 290.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 527,735 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

