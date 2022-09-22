Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lesaka Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 19.71%.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

LSAK opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Lesaka Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.