Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lesaka Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 19.71%.
Lesaka Technologies Price Performance
LSAK opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Lesaka Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27.
Lesaka Technologies Company Profile
Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.
