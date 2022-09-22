LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 93,380 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,380 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 3.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.34% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $99,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDXX stock opened at $333.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $689.95.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

