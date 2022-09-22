LGT Capital Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $27,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $120.59 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.57 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also

