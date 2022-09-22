LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.16% of Sotera Health worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,454,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after acquiring an additional 78,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sotera Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

