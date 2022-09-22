LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.27% of WideOpenWest worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Price Performance

WOW stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 93.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,050 shares of company stock worth $892,900. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.