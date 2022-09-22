LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $19.71 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,530 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

Shares of MS opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average is $84.10. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

