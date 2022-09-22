LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $6.01 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DNB stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.28%.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

