LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $64.86 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,560 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises about 2.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $64,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.08. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,961,821. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.90.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

