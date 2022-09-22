LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,349,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382,240 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp accounts for approximately 2.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $74,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

