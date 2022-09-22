LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 25,000 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.