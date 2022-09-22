LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 109,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 367,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

LianBio Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $218.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Insider Activity

In other LianBio news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 998,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,395,776.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,728,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,378.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LianBio

About LianBio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LianBio in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in LianBio during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LianBio during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in LianBio during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Featured Stories

