Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Shares Down 2.2%

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHSIF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 671,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,668,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Liberty Health Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $392.01 million, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Liberty Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis in the United States. The company offers medical cannabis in the State of Florida through the Florida Department of Health, office of medical marijuana use. As of January 21, 2021, it operated 29 dispensaries in Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.