Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.21

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 2348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,675,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,461,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after buying an additional 101,036 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

