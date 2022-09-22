Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.21

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 2348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
Liberty Latin America Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,675,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,461,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after buying an additional 101,036 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
