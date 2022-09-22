Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Insider Purchases $31,750.00 in Stock

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Dustin Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at $62,444.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dustin Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Dustin Henderson purchased 3,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,110.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Dustin Henderson bought 16,900 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $23,322.00.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of LTRPA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. 669,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,371. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.