Lien Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $646,143.00 (LIEN)

Lien (LIEN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Lien has a total market cap of $646,143.00 and $193,427.00 worth of Lien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lien coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00003358 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lien has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lien alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010900 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Lien

Lien launched on August 8th, 2020. Lien’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Lien’s official message board is medium.com/lien-finance. Lien’s official Twitter account is @LienFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lien’s official website is lien.finance.

Lien Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Lien Protocol is the smart contract that makes the bifurcation (tranching) of ETH into a stable coin and a call option possible.Users can create, trade, and use stable coins and options created from ETH, without worrying about counterparty risk.The Lien project is completely decentralized.There are no adjustable parameters or any governance schemes that can create centralization of authority.The three core features of LIEN are Tokens (iDOL, LBT, SBT, LIEN), DEX (FairSwap), and the Lien protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lien should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lien using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lien and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.