LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.79 on Monday. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.22.
LifeVantage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.