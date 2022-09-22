LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVNGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.79 on Monday. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.22.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LifeVantage by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 117.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

