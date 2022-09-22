Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.99

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.99 and last traded at $78.99, with a volume of 7364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,365,830. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

