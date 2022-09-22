LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LKQ. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. 1,681,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,791. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

