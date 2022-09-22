Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Acquires £135,338.40 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Charlie Nunn purchased 281,955 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £135,338.40 ($163,531.17).

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 48.31 ($0.58). The stock had a trading volume of 193,921,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,292,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.92. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,824.50 ($58.30). The company has a market capitalization of £32.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.08.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.88 ($0.71).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

