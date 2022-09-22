Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $422.94. 34,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,409. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.