Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.29

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $46.32, with a volume of 2587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Logitech International Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after buying an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 420,006 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,211,000 after purchasing an additional 372,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Logitech International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,964,000 after purchasing an additional 345,043 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

