Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 1.0023 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Logitech International has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Logitech International to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,896.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 300,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Logitech International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Logitech International by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 285,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after buying an additional 73,527 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

