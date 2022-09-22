Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.13

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.13 and last traded at $46.67, with a volume of 100178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lonza Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $725.40.

Lonza Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

See Also

