Lotan Holdings Inc. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$11,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,483,998.54.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 140,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,411.25.

On Thursday, September 1st, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 31,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 27,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,881.25.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 16,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,960.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$347.50.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 6,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,200.00.

Aurion Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AU stock opened at C$0.42 on Thursday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.87 million and a P/E ratio of -6.19.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

