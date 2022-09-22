Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.01. 180,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,173. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.98. The company has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

