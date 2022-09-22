LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Shares Down 6.7%

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.
About LPKF Laser & Electronics
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.
