Ludena Protocol Trading Up 3.3% This Week (LDN)

Ludena Protocol (LDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Ludena Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Ludena Protocol has a market cap of $208.32 million and approximately $452,581.00 worth of Ludena Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ludena Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ludena Protocol Profile

Ludena Protocol’s genesis date was May 13th, 2020. Ludena Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ludena Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/LudenaProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ludena Protocol’s official Twitter account is @LydianCoinLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ludena Protocol is www.ludenaprotocol.io/eng. The official message board for Ludena Protocol is medium.com/ludena-protocol.

Buying and Selling Ludena Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ludena Protocol is a blockchain game social platform. Ludena Protocol, which has already launched Gametalktalk as their first DApp, a gaming social platform that connects games and players, adds value to game players’ daily activities such as gameplay, game content production, and live streaming.”

