Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down to $9.37

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.09. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 57,430 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $180,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,630,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 203,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145,710 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,356,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 191,575 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 70,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

