LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys 245 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

IWM traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,587,610. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

