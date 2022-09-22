LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys 343 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 2.1% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.17. 72,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,836. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average of $132.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.