LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Cuts Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,399 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. IDACORP comprises 1.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned about 0.23% of IDACORP worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in IDACORP by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 121,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,107,000 after buying an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 482,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,673,000 after buying an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,289. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

