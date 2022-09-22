LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 145 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.09. The company had a trading volume of 102,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,161. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.37 and a 200 day moving average of $248.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

