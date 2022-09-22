LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases Shares of 6,425 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.99. 108,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.93.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

