LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $264,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,437. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97.

