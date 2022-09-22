LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $132.40

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 132.40 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 132.60 ($1.60), with a volume of 2685383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.70).

LXI REIT Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 591.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 148.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.81.

LXI REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 1.58 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Insider Activity

LXI REIT Company Profile

In related news, insider Hugh Seaborn bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £29,930 ($36,164.81).

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

