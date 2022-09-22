LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.