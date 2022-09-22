LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,296,000 after buying an additional 118,910 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 300,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,372,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

