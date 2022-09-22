MA Private Wealth Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MA Private Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $179.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,868. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.24.

