MA Private Wealth Purchases Shares of 80,352 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,041,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 314,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,736. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53.

