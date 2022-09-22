MA Private Wealth Purchases Shares of 80,352 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,041,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 314,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,736. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.