MA Private Wealth Sells 9,275 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

MA Private Wealth decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 2.21% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIZE traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,380. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $139.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average of $119.92.

