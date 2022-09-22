MA Private Wealth Takes Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 225.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,213,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,348.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 130,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 121,717 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 129.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 111,217 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.25. 113,051 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93.

