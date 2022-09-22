Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 27,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,168,796 shares.The stock last traded at $6.86 and had previously closed at $7.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MGNI. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Magnite to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Magnite Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $886.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,974,000 after acquiring an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,591,000 after acquiring an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,159,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after acquiring an additional 981,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

