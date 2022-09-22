Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Buys 105 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines stock opened at $125.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

