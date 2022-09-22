Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Invests $128,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

